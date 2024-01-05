The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Podcast: 2024 is Here! [1/4/24]
0:00
-1:02:21

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Podcast: 2024 is Here! [1/4/24]

Will Saletan's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
A.B. Stoddard's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Will Saletan, Jonathan V. Last, A.B. Stoddard, and Tim Miller
Jan 05, 2024
∙ Paid

JVL is joined by Tim Miller, A.B. Stoddard, and Will Saletan to ring in the new year and discuss what 2024 might hold for America.

To watch a video version, click here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture