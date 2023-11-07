The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
'Priscilla' and Sofia Coppola's Gilded Cages
0:00
-38:08

'Priscilla' and Sofia Coppola's Gilded Cages

Plus: MCU in disarray? Is the end of the comic book mania nigh?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Nov 07, 2023

On this Tuesday’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) have a fine time highlighting Marvel’s myriad problems, from the serious (a star facing criminal charges) to the hilarious (a version of the character Blade in which Blade is the fourth lead in his own movie, taking a backseat to a quartet of ladies who teach him life lessons). Then they review Priscilla, the new film from Sofia Coppola about Elvis Presley’s wife. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on Sofia Coppola and her brand of upper-class ennui. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture