The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Prosecute Trump? Yay or Nay?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -38:27
-38:27

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Prosecute Trump? Yay or Nay?

A private conversation between Charlie and Mona.
Mona Charen
and
Charlie Sykes
Jul 05, 2022
∙ Paid
36
Share

Charlie and Mona catch up on Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony and ask whether it's wise to prosecute Trump. Also some faint hopes for compromise on abortion?

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Charlie Sykes
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
Fight Club
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Anatomy of a Scapegoating
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Captain EO's
  Jonathan V. Last and William Kristol
End of an Era
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Alone
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
The Ghost of Politics Past
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
The Big Debate
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
This Is How They Get Away with It
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell