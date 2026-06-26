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Receipts Live: Trump Melts Down Over His Own Gas Price Mess

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell and Jonathan V. Last
Jun 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Catherine Rampell and JVL as they cover the week's financial and economics stories.

Read more from Catherine's newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-americans-trump-would-rather

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