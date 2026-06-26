Join Catherine Rampell and JVL as they cover the week's financial and economics stories.
Read more from Catherine's newsletter: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-americans-trump-would-rather
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Receipts Live: Trump Melts Down Over His Own Gas Price Mess
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 26, 2026
∙ Paid
Join Catherine Rampell and JVL as they cover the week's financial and economics stories.
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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