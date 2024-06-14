Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

Mike Pence and Paul Ryan don’t support Trump… And while they might not support Biden (they should), Biden and allies should make sure Republican voters are constantly reminded they think he is beyond the pale.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

The biggest—and, frankly, most surprising—news in the world of entertainment this week has to be Sony’s decision to purchase the Alamo Drafthouse from the private equity firms (and founder Tim League) who currently owned it.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

THE JOKE ABOUT INSIDE OUT WAS THAT after giving toys feelings in Toy Story and giving cars feelings in Cars Pixar had decided to give feelings feelings in Inside Out. It’s funny because it’s true: the literalness of character names like Joy (Amy Poehler) and Anger (Lewis Black) gave the whole thing a fairly obvious text-for-subtext vibe. Still, it pulled the Pixar trick of hitting you right in the feels throughout, most particularly when Riley’s childhood imaginary friend, Bing Bong (Richard Kind), consigned himself to deletion to save Joy from the shadowy ball pit of lost memories, or some such.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Friday! The heat dome is coming. Some say it’s here! Stay cool and hydrated this weekend. Little Caesars says it’s the “Summer of Hot-n-Ready.” They may be right.

Top GOPer Accidentally Wrecks… Trump’s Biggest Lie About Jack Smith (Greg Sargent, TNR).

These Three Politicians Once Looked Like the Future of the GOP... 72 Hours Later the Dream Was Dead. Michael Kruse with this depressing (but important) look in Politico.

You have no idea how hard… it is to be Donald Trump. Dana Milbank in The Post on the emerging hazards.

The US ran a secret anti-vax campaign… To undermine China’s vaccine (Reuters).

Politics is all about compromise… No, not with them (h/t Bulwark Reddit).

The ‘Jimmy Clean Hands’ Election… Tom Nichols argues in The Atlantic that Criticizing Trump without trying to stop him is meaningless.

Making the Band: An Oral History of the Livestrong Bracelet (Texas Monthly)

How the USA upset Pakistan… in cricket. 🏏

Panther sticks… Are everywhere (Defector).

Everything must go! The Alex Jones empire to be liquidated. For now.

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.