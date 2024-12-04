Playback speed
Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Who Will Be In Charge of Our National Security?

Tim Miller
Dec 04, 2024
∙ Paid
3
4
We're going back to a president who can't be bothered to read his briefing books. So who will be getting in the ear of the man who had the judgment to choose Pete Hegseth in the first place? Plus, blue state governors v Trump, the need for more mid-range housing, the role of women in modern combat, and Tim reads more from the mailbag.

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill joins Tim Miller.

Tim Miller
