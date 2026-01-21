The Bulwark

Rep. Sarah McBride: Our President's Drunk History Take

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 21, 2026
∙ Paid

In his rambling mess of a speech at Davos, Trump confused Iceland and Greenland, and demonstrated that he doesn't understand how NATO works. The infamous draft-dodger also seemed to call Truman and Eisenhower "stupid" for not just taking Greenland after WWII. Nevertheless, his threat to somehow get the island is undermining our international rules-based order. Plus, the secret, imperfect alliance in Congress that is blocking anti-trans legislation, the growing Dem opposition to the DHS funding bill, and the need to fight the trust deficit in the country —and the anger-tainment that is driving it.

Delaware's Rep. Sarah McBride joins Tim Miller.

show notes

