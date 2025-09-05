The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5

Republicans Want to BAN Guns for Trans People

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Sep 05, 2025
∙ Paid
5
Share

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller take a look at the latest right-wing push to ban gun ownership for trans people. It’s a move that exposes both the hypocrisy, and cruelty, at the core of the GOP playbook. They break down why Republicans frame trans identity as a “mental disorder,” how this scapegoating distracts from the real causes of gun violence, and why domestic abusers and young men remain untouched by the same restrictions.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture