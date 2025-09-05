Republicans Want to BAN Guns for Trans People

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller take a look at the latest right-wing push to ban gun ownership for trans people. It’s a move that exposes both the hypocrisy, and cruelty, at the core of the GOP playbook. They break down why Republicans frame trans identity as a “mental disorder,” how this scapegoating distracts from the real causes of gun violence, and why domestic abusers and young men remain untouched by the same restrictions.

