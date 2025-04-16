Playback speed


Revealed: Trump’s Deportation Lies and Smears Unravel Fast

Andrew Egger
Apr 16, 2025
The Trump administration is openly defying the Supreme Court and refusing to reverse the wrongful deportation of an innocent man they claim is linked to MS-13. The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent reveals shocking new details about the faulty evidence, shady investigations, and the dangerous precedent this case sets for due process in America.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Andrew Egger
Recent Episodes
Harvard Makes A Stand Against Trump’s Crackdown
  William Kristol and Jonathan Cohn
GOP Silent as Trump Goes Full Dictator
  Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone
WTF 2.0: Trump's Malignant Stupidity Could Screw Us All (w/ Paul Krugman)
  Jonathan V. Last and Paul Krugman
REACTION: Trump's Meeting With El Salvador's Bukele Was A Nightmare
  Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
JD Vance Fumbles—Literally
  Tim Miller
Trump Blames Zelensky for Starting War After Palm Sunday Massacre
  Tim Miller
Bill Maher Is Getting Played By "Nice" Trump
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell