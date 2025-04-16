Revealed: Trump’s Deportation Lies and Smears Unravel Fast

The Trump administration is openly defying the Supreme Court and refusing to reverse the wrongful deportation of an innocent man they claim is linked to MS-13. The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent reveals shocking new details about the faulty evidence, shady investigations, and the dangerous precedent this case sets for due process in America.
