Jonathan Cohn and Julian Zelizer discuss the dangers of RFK Jr.’s war on public health and the CDC—and then turn to Trump’s attacks on clean energy, showing how his policies threaten American jobs and the working class—and raise your electric bills too.
RFK Jr. Is Making Us Weak (w/ Julian Zelizer)
A recording from Jonathan Cohn and Julian Zelizer's live video
Sep 19, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Julian Zelizer
Writes The Long View Subscribe
Recent Episodes