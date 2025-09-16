The Bulwark

Right-Wing Meltdown Over Pam Bondi’s “Hate Speech” Interview

Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
Sep 16, 2025
21
8
Pam Bondi tried to score MAGA points—and instead set off a firestorm on the right. Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on her “hate speech” gaffe, the furious backlash, and what it means for Trump’s attorney general.

