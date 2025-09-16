Right-Wing Meltdown Over Pam Bondi’s “Hate Speech” Interview

Pam Bondi tried to score MAGA points—and instead set off a firestorm on the right. Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on her “hate speech” gaffe, the furious backlash, and what it means for Trump’s attorney general.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.