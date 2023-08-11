The Bulwark

RIP William Friedkin
RIP William Friedkin

Sonny Bunch
Aug 11, 2023
William Friedkin on the set of ‘The Exorcist’

On this week’s bonus episode, we discuss the passing of William Friedkin, one of the titans of 1970s Hollywood. We didn’t get to discuss any title in great depth—not enough time!—but if you’ve never seen Sorcerer, you really should. You can rent it on VOD now!

