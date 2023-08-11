RIP William Friedkin

On this week’s bonus episode, we discuss the passing of William Friedkin, one of the titans of 1970s Hollywood. We didn’t get to discuss any title in great depth—not enough time!—but if you’ve never seen Sorcerer, you really should. You can rent it on VOD now!
The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good-faith.
