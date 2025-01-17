Playback speed
Ron Brownstein: Don't Take the Bait

Tim Miller
Jan 17, 2025
2
Trump governed as a wartime president against blue America, so expect him to keep stirring up culture battles—but the Dems have to avoid getting drawn into them. Kamala and the party were undone in '24 by looking like they cared more about niche issues than putting food on the table. Meanwhile, Biden has left Trump a lot of room to consolidate a bigger coalition than he's ever had. Plus, for Republicans shrugging off climate change and threatening to withhold fire aid to California, here's a news flash: extreme weather is coming to a neighborhood near you.

Ron Brownstein joins Tim Miller for the weekend

show notes

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add the show to your player of choice, here.

