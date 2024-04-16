Trump wins voters who don't read The New York Times or listen to The Bulwark Podcast, and elite opposition may not be enough to defeat him. Ross Douthat joins Tim Miller for a spirited debate about what the conservative movement gave away in sacrifice to Trump on world leadership, abortion, and democracy.
show notes:
Douthat's recent piece on the pro-life movement
Ross Douthat: Elite Outrage Is Not Enough