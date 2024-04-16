The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Ross Douthat: Elite Outrage Is Not Enough
Ross Douthat: Elite Outrage Is Not Enough

Tim Miller
Apr 16, 2024
Trump wins voters who don't read The New York Times or listen to The Bulwark Podcast, and elite opposition may not be enough to defeat him. Ross Douthat joins Tim Miller for a spirited debate about what the conservative movement gave away in sacrifice to Trump on world leadership, abortion, and democracy.

show notes:
Douthat's recent piece on the pro-life movement

**Join Sarah, Tim and JVL  for a Bulwark Live event in Philly on May 1, and May 15 in D.C. with the George Conway. For information and tickets head to TheBulwark.com/events

