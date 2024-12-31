Playback speed
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last: We Are Sticking with the Mission

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 31, 2024
57
11
While some media outlets may be moving to accommodate Trump out of fear he'll target them, The Bulwark will not be recalibrating. We'll keep providing the (sometimes funny) content you expect, we'll try not to chase Trump's bait (Canada, Greenland, Panama), and we'll disaggregate the real from the trolling. Plus, when one of the worst people in the world makes a good point, and how much is Trump stuck with Elon?

Sarah and JVL join Tim for the last show of 2024. Happy New Year!

show notes

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
