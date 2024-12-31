Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last: We Are Sticking with the Mission

While some media outlets may be moving to accommodate Trump out of fear he'll target them, The Bulwark will not be recalibrating. We'll keep providing the (sometimes funny) content you expect, we'll try not to chase Trump's bait (Canada, Greenland, Panama), and we'll disaggregate the real from the trolling. Plus, when one of the worst people in the world makes a good point, and how much is Trump stuck with Elon?

Sarah and JVL join Tim for the last show of 2024. Happy New Year!

