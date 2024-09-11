S.E. Cupp: A Sucker and a Loser

Kamala laid trap after trap during the debate, and because he's so impulsive, Trump walked into every single one. And while he seethed, she was the normal and sane one—who came so prepared she was name-dropping missiles and tanks. It was a good night.

S.E. Cupp joins Tim Miller, who also shares his scoops from the spin room.

Leave a comment

show notes

S.E.'s show, "Battleground"

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.