Sen. Cassidy Bends The Knee To Trump on RFK Jr.

Sam Stein, Mona Charen, and Joe Perticone talk RFK Jr.'s approval vote in the senate committee making him one step closer to becoming HHS Secretary, and the dangers that Sen. Cassidy, who ultimately voted yes, laid out with RFK's continued misinformation on public health.

