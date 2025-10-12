SNL Just Made Kristi Noem’s Week Even Worse

Trump wants you to think he’s inevitable. He’s not. Jack Cocchiarella takes on how Trump and Kristi Noem are turning ICE into a private army — recruiting extremists, spreading propaganda, and selling power through fear.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.