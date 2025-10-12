The Bulwark

SNL Just Made Kristi Noem’s Week Even Worse

Oct 12, 2025
Trump wants you to think he’s inevitable. He’s not. Jack Cocchiarella takes on how Trump and Kristi Noem are turning ICE into a private army — recruiting extremists, spreading propaganda, and selling power through fear.

