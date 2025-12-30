The Bulwark

Stephen Miller’s Christmas Rants Were Revolting–and Revealing

Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
Dec 30, 2025
Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell take on Stephen Miller’s string of Christmas posts—a window into his obsession with immigration, his warped view of American history, and the dark instincts shaping the Trump administration’s policies.

