The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
14

Stop Using Cops as Props!

Benjamin Parker's avatar
Benjamin Parker
May 18, 2025
∙ Paid
3
14
Share

Michael Fanone joins Ben Parker to discuss the politicization of policing, the lies law enforcement has been sold, and why the people who attacked the Capitol should never be called patriots.

Check out Michael's post here: https://michaelfanone.substack.com/p/from-one-cop-to-another

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture