Stuart Stevens: Say They're Not Patriots

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Sep 02, 2025
Democrats need to learn to fight like Republicans. So when senators with serious foreign policy chops vote to confirm a middling weekend talk show host as secretary of defense, Dems need to call them out for being unpatriotic. And when they allow an ex-junkie to sabotage vaccines that have saved millions of American lives, say they're destroying the legacy of what the Greatest Generation built. The party of Putin-philes is no longer a normal political party with whom Dems can hammer out a compromise.

Stuart Stevens joins Tim Miller—and pulls no punches.

