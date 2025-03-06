Playback speed
Stunning Reveal: Trump Biographer Details Secret Oval Office Meeting In 2020 On Comeback

Sam Stein
Mar 06, 2025
Sam Stein sits down with Alex Isenstadt, veteran political reporter and author of Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power. They discuss details of a stunning Oval Office meeting in December 2020, where Trump signaled his plans for a 2024 comeback while shaping the narrative of election denial.

