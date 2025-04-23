The Bulwark

Stupidest Timeline Imaginable: 1600 Penn Is A Drama Filled Diva House

Tim Miller
Sam Stein
Apr 23, 2025
21
13
Tim Miller and Sam Stein talk all the wild news of the day, with Elon Musk and Scott Bessent's Oval Office brawl, Donald Trump wandering around the White House lawn planning for a flag pole or two, and Pete Hegseth renovating a makeup room at the pentagon.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

