Trump’s Epstein Scandal Won’t Go Away

Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Sam Stein
and
William Kristol
Jul 15, 2025
11
4
Sam Stein and Bill Kristol explore how the lingering Epstein scandal continues to haunt Donald Trump. Especially as parts of the MAGA base grow restless. They discuss the political fallout, the persistence of conspiracy theories, and whether Democrats can or should leverage the Epstein connection. Bring on the good vibes and treat yourself to Soul today!

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

