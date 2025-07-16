The Bulwark

The Bulwark

1

Tim Miller: Trump's Own Voters Feel Betrayed

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 16, 2025
1
Transcript

Tim Miller joins MSNBC's Katy Tur Reports to discuss how the Epstein files are driving a wedge between Donald Trump and his most loyal supporters. They also examine MAGA’s backlash to Trump’s foreign policy flip-flops and President Obama’s leaked warning for Democrats to toughen up.


