Tim Miller: Trump's Own Voters Feel Betrayed

Tim Miller joins MSNBC's Katy Tur Reports to discuss how the Epstein files are driving a wedge between Donald Trump and his most loyal supporters. They also examine MAGA’s backlash to Trump’s foreign policy flip-flops and President Obama’s leaked warning for Democrats to toughen up.







