Everything You Need to Know About the Epstein Files

Tim Miller explains exactly what’s likely still hidden in the so-called Epstein files: the computers, surveillance tapes, heavily redacted FBI records, mysterious finances, and unanswered questions from Epstein’s death.

Why is so much still secret? Who benefits from keeping it that way?

This analysis draws heavily from Julie K. Brown’s groundbreaking reporting at the Miami Herald. Check out her work for more in-depth coverage of the Epstein investigation: https://www.miamiherald.com/profile/218644665

