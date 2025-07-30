We Haven’t Seen Tariffs This High Since the 1930s (w/ Jason Furman)

Jonathan Cohn and economist Jason Furman discuss the impact of Trump’s tariffs, the shift to higher trade barriers, and their economic consequences for the U.S. Also, the potential long-term effects on U.S. growth with the recent trade deals with Japan and the EU.

