These Epstein Polls Are Brutal for Trump

Sam Stein
Will Saletan
Jul 30, 2025
6
11
Sam Stein and Will Saletan talk the latest polling data surrounding the Epstein scandal and its astoundingly negative impact on Trump. Public opinion is shifting, and it’s clear Trump won’t be able to escape the controversy any time soon.

