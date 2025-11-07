The Bulwark

Transcript

Substack Live with Steven Beschloss and JVL

Recorded Nov 7
Jonathan V. Last
and
Steven Beschloss
Nov 07, 2025

Steven Beschloss and Jonathan V. Last talk about Trump’s sociopathic indifference, his war on the poor, and the rise of authoritarianism inside the GOP. They also get into the fallout from the latest elections, the deportation state, and how America’s billionaires now wield power rivaling governments.

Discussion about this video

