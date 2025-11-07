Steven Beschloss and Jonathan V. Last talk about Trump’s sociopathic indifference, his war on the poor, and the rise of authoritarianism inside the GOP. They also get into the fallout from the latest elections, the deportation state, and how America’s billionaires now wield power rivaling governments.
Substack Live with Steven Beschloss and JVL
Recorded Nov 7
Nov 07, 2025
