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Summer Movie Preview
0:00
-14:26

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Summer Movie Preview

What is the ATMA crew looking forward to?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 12, 2023
∙ Paid

On this week’s episode, the gang looks at movies big and small to find a lineup of interesting-appearing works for you to enjoy this summer. What are we looking forward to? What did we forget about?

This post is for paid subscribers

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