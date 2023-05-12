Summer Movie Preview

On this week’s episode, the gang looks at movies big and small to find a lineup of interesting-appearing works for you to enjoy this summer. What are we looking forward to? What did we forget about?
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The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, Catherine Rampell and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good faith.The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, Catherine Rampell and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good faith.
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