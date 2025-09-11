The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Supreme Court Keeps Letting Trump Abuse His Power (w/ Rep. Brendan Boyle)

Sam Stein
Sep 11, 2025
Rep. Brendan Boyle joins Sam Stein to explain why Republicans want a shutdown and how their healthcare cuts could throw 15 million Americans off insurance. They dig into Trump’s role, the chaos in Congress, and Boyle’s push to protect constitutional spending powers.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

