The Bulwark Podcast
Susan Glasser: An Offense against Democracy Itself
Susan Glasser: An Offense against Democracy Itself

Charlie Sykes
Aug 02, 2023
Jack Smith has filed a case for the ages. It's not only an indictment of the Big Lie itself, but also of the charlatans who knowingly and consciously used fraud, deceit, and violence to try to impose their political will when they had failed through democratic means. Susan Glasser joins Charlie Sykes.

