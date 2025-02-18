Playback speed
Susan Glasser: Giving Away the Store to Putin

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Feb 18, 2025
11
14
Trump is A-OK with all the murder and mayhem Russia has unleashed on Ukraine, and he's making a mockery of all his enablers who claimed he'd do a Reagan-esque kind of deal. Instead, Ukraine wasn't even invited to the "peace" talks, while Trump tries to impose an extortion deal on the Ukrainian people for daring to fight back against the Russian invasion. Plus, the danger to our constitutional system if the main guy in the Oval Office defies a court order, the real live threat to the First Amendment from the White House's lockout of the Associated Press, and the origin story of Trump's obsession with Greenland.

Susan Glasser joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Tim Miller
William Kristol
