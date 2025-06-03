The Bulwark

Tech Bros Worship This Weirdo

Tim Miller
and
Will Sommer
Jun 03, 2025
Tim Miller chats with Will Sommer about the New Yorker’s wild profile of Curtis Yarvin, the bizarre internet philosopher influencing MAGA elites, tech billionaires, and the next generation of GOP leaders.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

