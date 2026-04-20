The 2028 GOP Field Has a Shock Dark Horse

Andrew Egger talks with JVL about a 2028 scenario that sounds ridiculous at first… until you actually walk through the logic. A surprise contender is polling near the top of the GOP field and could have a clearer path to the nomination than anyone wants to admit. They break down why the Republican primary may be effectively frozen for 2028, how the MAGA base shapes the field, and why some of the most obvious candidates could be boxed out before the race even begins.



Read more from JVL's Triad: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-second-coming



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