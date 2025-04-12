Happy Saturday!

Greetings from Cleveland! A year ago today, my mom died. I was here in the same spot where I type this newsletter now. It was the first time I didn’t write Overtime on consecutive weekdays… ever. JVL, taking over for me in my absence, kindly shared my mom’s obituary. And then you guys did your thing: donations flooded into my grade school library and the Parkinson’s Voice Project. But here’s the thing: nobody asked for a donation for anything.

As we gather to remember my mom this weekend, part of my thoughts are those of thanks for our amazing Bulwark+ community. All of the emails, messages, and the totally unnecessary donations? You guys brought a Newbery Medal winner to my grade school. Thank you.

Speaking of Ohio… Many people are saying our state leads the nation in corruption. Be sure to mark your calendar for this two-day premiere of The Dark Money Game on HBO Max this Tuesday.

Jimmy Haslam may be getting taxpayer support to move the Browns out of what comedian Mike Polk dubbed “The Factory of Sadness” (previously brought to us by FirstEnergy!) to an envisioned dome (boo) in nearby Brook Park. But, at least before Browns Football As We Know It goes away, we get another run with Joe Flacco.

The Doug Burgum Cookie story in The Atlantic… Is what you need to start this Saturday.

The Free Press' Passage Into the Dark Side… The publication has lost its way and is radicalizing the more sophisticated right. (Matt Johnson, The UnPopulist)

Meet Phil Goff… The now-fired Kiwi envoy to the UK who dared called out Trump for what he is. Watch this interview after his firing, and enjoy him enjoying his “newfound freedom.”

The Sovereigns are Coming to Court…Peter Beck writes at Court Watch: “A man on death row for killing two police officers might be found incompetent for “sovereign beliefs.”

The Failed Ideas… That Drive Elon Musk, by Jill Lepore at the Times.

The Upside Of Tariffs… JVL joins Slate’s “What Next” podcast to talk tariffs, because make no mistake: this is gonna hurt.

Watch talk: Enjoy Tom Segura getting his watch collection critiqued, and this new documentary on Bulova at 150.

