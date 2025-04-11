Playback speed
Trump Defies SCOTUS Order; Judge Furious

Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
Apr 11, 2025
34
48
Transcript

Sam Stein and Andrew Egger discuss the breaking news on Trump's legal team defying the SCOTUS ruling to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador, back to the United States.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Andrew Egger
Sam Stein
