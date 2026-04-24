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California’s Governor Race Is Absolute Chaos

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell breaks down California’s chaotic governor’s race, where 61 candidates and a fractured Democratic field could open the door for Republicans. In polls, Xavier Becerra is quietly rising as the “safe” choice with Katie Porter still facing questions about her personal baggage, and billionaire Tom Steyer took most of the heat on the debate stage. All of this as Republicans, like Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, stand to benefit from the split in a chaotic jungle primary.

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