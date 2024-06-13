Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

If you’re a Founding Member, save the date! Our AMA with Tim and new Bulwark contributor Adam Kinzinger is June 25.

Get 30 day free trial

PHILIP ALLEN LACOVARA: The Case for Alito’s Recusal

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito in 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Dear Justice Alito, The drip-drip-drip of reports about the roles that you and your wife are playing in partisan controversies has risen to a torrent. You must reconsider your decision not to recuse yourself from pending and future cases that come before the Supreme Court involving former President Donald Trump or participants in the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Compliance with governing law and public respect for the integrity of the Court’s process require this result.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

THE LATEST OUTRAGE CYCLE ON THE RIGHT is over a so-called “enemies list” of anti-Ukraine Americans that has come to light in the last few days. David Sacks, the tech entrepreneur turned Ukraine-war doomsayer, hinted that the list—on which he appears—might be an actual kill list. Another listee, Compact magazine cofounder Sohrab Ahmari, called the list “ominous” and “creepy,” a manifestation of “Ukraine McCarthyism.” A Fox News headline says that a “Biden-linked Ukraine group” is behind the list. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, two of the many Republican politicians on the list, have written to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding answers about possible connections between the list’s creators and the State Department.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! Remember, no TNB tonight. Trump is set to endorse Larry Hogan, which seems like an Trumpian way to ruin his chances.

All is fair… In love and running. Be sure to read the great Hannah Yoest’s post-wedding recap. 🔥

More undisclosed trips… From Clarence Thomas. I’m sure that the “Dick Durbin was on a witch hunt!” apologists from the Leonard Leo Quick Response Team will be writing their apologies shortly. Just kidding, they’re trying to say it was no big deal.

Two Bad Neighbors… David Roth on The Alitos (Defector)

Ticketmaster and Tucker… The former Fox bomb thrower is going on tour (CNN).

Quote of the Day: If past is prologue the Rs will spend hours or days trying to spin this Milwaukee thing and then Trump will just say it again on TV

—Aaron Fritschner on Trump’s calling Milwaukee ‘Horrible’

Trump’s ‘Jovial’ Capitol Hill Rallies… Fuel Republicans’ 2024 Dreams (24Sight)

‘Like Talking to Your Drunk Uncle’: Trump’s Closed-Door Rant to House Republicans (NOTUS).

He’s already got a sponsor in the Senate! Trump suggests we maybe shift to an all-tariff form of taxation. Remember when Republicans were the party of free trade?

Oh no! Poor Scott Ritter can’t go to Mother Russia.

The rise of the abundance faction… By working within a party, the new supply-siders can boost their cause — and pull us away from left-right polarization (Steven Teles and Rob Saldin at HyperFact).

Fox on Hunter Biden's Verdict… But Make The Footage Trump (Daily Show)

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.