The Charlie Kirk Shooting & the Rise of Political Violence

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Sep 11, 2025
22
3
Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky share their immediate reactions to the assassination attempt on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Utah. As a shooting survivor, Cameron explains why this event was particularly triggering, and why it must be recognized for what it is: a school shooting. They also examine the political fallout. Will the right turn Charlie Kirk into a martyr? Why does Turning Point USA resonate with young people? And how will this event shape the already escalating wave of political violence?

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

