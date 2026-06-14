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The Congresswoman Who Forced Trump's Name Off the Kennedy Center

Brendan Hartnett's avatar
Brendan Hartnett
Jun 14, 2026

The Bulwark's Brendan Hartnett reported live from the Kennedy Center at 2:30 AM on Saturday morning, where Rep. Joyce Beatty—who sued Trump in December after being silenced during the board vote to add his name to the building—joins him to watch it finally come back down, following a federal judge's ruling that only Congress has the authority to rename the memorial.

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