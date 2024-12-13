Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

BRIAN STEWART: The Destruction of Hezbollah Is an Opportunity for Lebanon

Joyful scenes in Nabatieh, South Lebanon as residents head back to their homes after Israel and Lebanon agreed on a ceasefire after more than a year of war. November 28 2024. (Photo by /Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

AS FAR-FETCHED AS IT MIGHT SEEM TODAY, Lebanon was once regarded as the Switzerland of the Middle East: small, multi-confessional, polyglot, picturesque. But Lebanon never approached the drab stability for which Switzerland is universally known. And the feebleness of the Lebanese state prevented it from mimicking Switzerland’s famed neutrality. A weak nation, as Alexander Hamilton pointed out, forfeits even the privilege of being neutral. But there was a time when Lebanon was at peace with itself and at home in the modern world. The specter of violence, from within or without, was just a specter. Lebanon’s culture featured pluralism and consensual politics, which grew out of its unique status as a Levantine country without a religious majority. The composition of various confessions and communities had bred a fragile but tangible equilibrium that allowed for a modicum of liberalism, especially in cosmopolitan Beirut. It stood out in the Middle East.

READ THE REST.

DONALD TRUMP IS TRYING TO rewrite his history as a criminal defendant. A few days ago on Meet the Press, the president-elect said he’d been exonerated in the cases against him. “I’ve won these cases. I’ve won every one, and the rest are in the process of being won,” he declared. Then, on Wednesday, Trump celebrated the resignation—which he had overtly encouraged—of FBI Director Christopher Wray. He claimed that under Wray, “the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause,” and “worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me.”

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

GLANCE THROUGH ANY POST-ELECTION voter interview and you will inevitably find someone who mentions “America First” when explaining his or her vote. It goes without saying that the ignominy that attached to the 1930s-era slogan after Pearl Harbor is long forgotten. Voters may insert their own preferences into the term—with some emphasizing trade and others focusing on ending foreign aid—but a throughline is the belief that Trump is a strong leader who will steadfastly pursue America’s national interests. Sorry, but that is deluded. Even by the strongman standard, Trump is not securing America. His nominees are not just unqualified, they are anti-qualified. If he were attempting to sabotage America’s interests, it’s hard to see how he would do things differently.

READ THE REST.

BISMARCK PROBABLY DID NOT REALLY SAY that “God had a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States,” but the aphorism has survived because it so often appears true. We are at such a moment now. The combination of Eastern Europeans’ refusal to submit to Vladimir Putin’s imperialist ambitions and the fracturing of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” proxies has created a huge window of geopolitical opportunity that the Biden administration did very little to create. And, alas, it is likely to be a window that the Trump administration will slam shut. Nonetheless, providence is smiling on us just now.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Bellevue Hill Park

From the archives…. The Forever War on Christmas: It’s only being fought from one side.

Why the U.S. military… is reactivating abandoned WWII airfields in the Pacific. (WSJ)

A conversation with Jack Goldsmith… on Trump and the administrative state. (Conversations with Bill Kristol)

Nancy Mace, call your office… And please log out of your burner account.

Trump invites his bestie to the inauguration… But it doesn’t look like President Xi is going to come. (NPR)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.