Democrats Must Learn from Republicans on How to be Better Messengers (with Brian Tyler Cohen)

Michael Steele speaks with Brian Tyler Cohen about how Republicans have perfected the art of campaign branding, messaging and sloganeering and how Democrats can learn from their playbook. The pair analyze the branding of Obamacare, Michael Steele's "Fire Pelosi" campaign and what Democrats can take away from the 2024 election.

