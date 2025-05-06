The Bulwark

The Fox-Trump White House Merger Is Complete

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
May 06, 2025
Sam Stein and Tim Miller talk about how Fox News has become an extension of the Trump White House, with cabinet members flooding the network to win Trump's approval or to spread propaganda? The lines are blurring between media and government.

