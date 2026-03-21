The Global Economy Is Literally Being Choked (w/ Sal Mercogliano)

Andrew Egger and maritime history and shipping expert Sal Mercogliano take on the rapidly escalating crisis in the Strait of Hormuz—and why it’s far more dangerous for the global economy than most people realize. As Iran tightens its grip on one of the world’s most critical shipping chokepoints, up to 25% of global trade is being disrupted. Tankers are stalled, crews are stranded, and energy markets are already feeling the shock.



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