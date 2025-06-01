The Bulwark

The GOP’s Healthcare Flimflammery Is The New Big Lie

Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Jun 01, 2025
Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn discuss the truth behind GOP Medicaid messaging, the real impact of the proposed cuts, and why this isn't about fraud but about gutting coverage.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

