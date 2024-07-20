Playback speed
The 'Jekyll and Hyde' Running Mate (with Marc Caputo)

Sarah Longwell
and
Marc A. Caputo
Jul 20, 2024
6
The Republican National Convention took place with the backdrop of an assassination attempt, and Donald Trump added a MAGA true believer to his ticket, in J.D. Vance. The Bulwark's Marc Caputo joins Sarah from Milwaukee to discuss the convention, the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump, and voters' reactions to the Trump-Vance ticket.

This episode was recorded before Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

Show Notes:

Marc Caputo in The Bulwark: White Men Can Vote: The Logic Behind J.D. Vance for VP

