The Republican National Convention took place with the backdrop of an assassination attempt, and Donald Trump added a MAGA true believer to his ticket, in J.D. Vance. The Bulwark's Marc Caputo joins Sarah from Milwaukee to discuss the convention, the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump, and voters' reactions to the Trump-Vance ticket.



This episode was recorded before Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

Leave a comment

Show Notes:

Marc Caputo in The Bulwark: White Men Can Vote: The Logic Behind J.D. Vance for VP

Enjoy this ad-free preview of the show. The Focus Group is available wherever you get your podcasts and on Youtube. Ad-free editions are available for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade today to watch the rest without ads.

Get 30 day free trial

Add the show the your player of choice, here.