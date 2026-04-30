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The Joke Tim Couldn’t Say on Live TV

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Apr 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller was all over MS NOW, talking about Trump’s $400 million “gold ballroom” obsession as his poll numbers slide and voters feel squeezed. He breaks down why the GOP’s usual message machine—coordinated distractions, echo chamber spin, and nonstop attacks—is suddenly falling flat, with backlash over Iran, rising gas prices, and broken promises piling up.

Watch All In with Chris Hayes on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/all

Watch Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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