Happy Saturday!

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag

Our podcasts come in video and audio format. Click above to see all of our shows. You can also use this link to add your ad-free podcast feeds to the player of your choice if you’re a Bulwark+ member. Members also get transcripts!

🚨OVERTIME🚨

An old Enquirer at “The Precinct”

Happy Saturday! I’m sorry to miss those of you attending the live event tonight in Phoenix. I hear we’ve got a great show lined up for you. I had a long planned, can’t-miss event here in the Queen City. I was excited to finally try Jeff Ruby’s The Precinct, and Mr. Ruby did not disappoint.

March Madness is here, and none of my teams made it and my bracket is beyond busted. But we’ve had some amazing games so far. Local team St. X had an amazing play-in game, but busted out in the first round last night. At least baseball is less than a week away! Excited for the Guardians this year, and the return of Tito Francona here for the Reds.

National Review Dances in Dissonance… How “Principled Conservatism” Became an Excuse for Subverting the Constitution (Mike Brock, Notes from the Circus)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch office at City Hall… sees attention from a former tenant Nicholas J.C. Pistor isn’t messing around. (Or is he?) (STL Mag)

I've Become A Middle-Aged Skateboarder… Adam Brown writes: “My life became so much richer … and I even learned [it] could unhook me from my anxious thoughts, something I struggled with from an early age.” (HuffPo)

COMMENTS! My daily version of Overtime didn’t have a comments section. The weekend edition does. Come on in, but remember the rule: We’re looking for two of the three in: “Kind, necessary, and true.” See you there.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.