The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Most Unhinged 24 Hours of the Trump Era (So Far)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Nov 15, 2025
∙ Paid

Sam Stein gives a rapid rundown of a chaotic 24 hours in Trump-world, from corruption allegations and lavish gifts, to meltdown posts, MRI secrecy, and Trump lashing out at critics. It’s all so over the top, even MAGA’s most influential figures are beginning to notice the blatant corruption.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture